EAGLES Founding Member RANDY MEISNER Dead At 77

The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away on July 26 in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD).

As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s.

In 1971, Randy, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles and contributed to the band's albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One Of These Nights, and Hotel California. He was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1998.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It To The Limit,’” said the Eagles.

Prior to Poco, he was bassist and vocalist with Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band.

Randy was born on March 8, 1946, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Funeral arrangements are pending.







