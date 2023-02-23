EAGLES Legend DON HENLEY's 1982 Hit Was A Scathing Middle Finger To The Media; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"By 1979, tensions were running high within the ranks of America’s most iconic band the Eagles. Don Henley, Glenn Fry, and co. had released six albums over the course of seven years, toured relentlessly, and been to hell and back again. It all came to a head at a concert one night when a simple disagreement almost ended in an all-out brawl. As the 70s gave way to the 80s, the Eagles broke up. Solo records came and went but Don Henley struck with several that defined the 80s. He wrote a scathing indictment against the media with 'Dirty Laundry' after they had pried into his personal life. The story of a song that still resonates today and how Hell froze over and the Eagles got back together."