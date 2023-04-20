EAGLES OF DEATH METAL Announce July / August 2023 Tour Dates For Australia And New Zealand

According to Kill Your Stereo, Eagles Of Death Metal are returning to Australia this July and August for the first time since 2016.

The American rockers made up of Jesse Hughes (lead vocals), Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme (drums), and touring members, Eagles Of Death Metal will bring their desert rock swagger and infectious energy to stages in Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and two dates in New Zealand.

Hughes comments: "Man, I have been itching to get back out there and play some live rock ‘n’ roll again to the best fans in the world. John Steinbeck once said, 'People don’t take trips, trips take people...'"

Dates are as follows:

July

25 - Forum Melbourne - Melbourne, Australia

27 July - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia

28 July - Cambridge Hotel - Newcastle, Australia

29 July - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia

31 July - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

August

2 - Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia

5 - Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand

6 - San Fran - Wellington, New Zealand

Eagles Of Death Metal’s 2023 tour also celebrates their 24th anniversary as a band.