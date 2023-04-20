EAGLES OF DEATH METAL Announce July / August 2023 Tour Dates For Australia And New Zealand
April 20, 2023, an hour ago
According to Kill Your Stereo, Eagles Of Death Metal are returning to Australia this July and August for the first time since 2016.
The American rockers made up of Jesse Hughes (lead vocals), Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme (drums), and touring members, Eagles Of Death Metal will bring their desert rock swagger and infectious energy to stages in Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and two dates in New Zealand.
Hughes comments: "Man, I have been itching to get back out there and play some live rock ‘n’ roll again to the best fans in the world. John Steinbeck once said, 'People don’t take trips, trips take people...'"
Dates are as follows:
July
25 - Forum Melbourne - Melbourne, Australia
27 July - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia
28 July - Cambridge Hotel - Newcastle, Australia
29 July - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia
31 July - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia
August
2 - Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia
5 - Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand
6 - San Fran - Wellington, New Zealand
Eagles Of Death Metal’s 2023 tour also celebrates their 24th anniversary as a band.