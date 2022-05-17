EAGLES OF DEATH METAL Members Testify In Case Of Bataclan Terror Attack

Members of the Californian rock band, Eagles Of Death Metal, provided emotional testimony Tuesday about the night Islamic State group extremists stormed their Bataclan theater concert, killing scores of people in France’s worst attack in generations, reports The Washington Post.

Singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo - both civil parties to the case being heard by a Paris court - are among the survivors and witnesses of the November 13, 2015 attacks. They told the court that the attacks upended their lives forever.

Galindo, 52, recalled escaping through a side door, unaware whether the gunmen were chasing them, and ending up in a police station “with others there covered in blood.” The guitarist said he thinks of the victims’ families and prays for them every day, adding that, since the dark moment, “I live a different life. I’ll never be the same.”

Hughes, 49, was visibly emotional, saying that upon hearing the gunfire in the concert hall, he “knew death was upon us.” He said they “ran for their lives” after “nearly 90 of my friends (the fans) were murdered in front of us.”

Read more at The Washington Post.

(Photo - David Wolff-Patrick)