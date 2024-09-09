EAGLES - Quick Tempers, In-Fighting, And Backstage Brawls; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Re-Examines Band's Explosive Story (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"From the early 70s to the close of the decade, the Eagles were flying high, having written a litany of beloved rock-era hits. As well as some classic rock standards that were never released as singles. But life in the fast lane left this 100 million-plus record hit-machine running on empty. Quick tempers, in-fighting, and backstage brawls would plague this band of guitar-slingers for the long run… and their eventual break up was only a matter of time. Today, we’re re-examining the Eagles' explosive story through the lens of some of their most iconic tracks. Hits that were written in unexpected places, like a broke-down road trip, a locked-up nightclub, and one that was about California’s most sinister and haunting locale. The drama unfolds… next on the Professor Of Rock."