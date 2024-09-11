EARTHBURNER Feat. BROKEN HOPE, SANGUISUGABOGG, NAPALM DEATH Members Release "Broken Head" Single And Video

On November 8, death-grinders Earthburner (feat. members of Broken Hope, Sanguisugabogg, Napalm Death) will release their debut album, Permanent Dawn, via M-Theory Audio. Today, the band is giving fans another preview of the record with the new single/video, "Broken Head"; filmed and animated by Stephanie Cabral & Andrea Mantelli, watch below.

"Broken Head" single artwork by Daniella Batsheva

Earthburner vocalist and lyricist Devin Swank comments: "'Broken Head' talks about the constant drain in everyday life and how the pressure, stress and frustration can take a complete toll on somebody—and usually that anger is lashed out on people who don't deserve an ounce of it."

Recorded at Criteria Recording Studios (Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, etc) in Miami, FL, produced by Tommy McWilliams (Elegant Weapons) and Jeremy Wagner, mixed by Scott Creekmore (Broken Hope, Putrid Pile, Waco Jesus), and mastered by Mike Fuller (Obituary, Death, Broken Hope, Judas Priest) of Fullersound in Davie, FL, Permanent Dawn can be pre-ordered here.

*NOTE: There are TWO versions of the Earthburner album - one is digital and one is analog. Mike Fuller mastered the "digital version" and Scott Creekmore mastered the "analog version."

Tracklisting:

“Necrodisiac” (feat. Immolation’s Ross Dolan)

“Like Dogs”

“Broken Head”

“Facelift”

“Permanent Dawn”

“Uncreation”

“Perception For Profit”

“Cadaveric Coprophagia”

“Hunger Pains”

“Slaves To The Screen”

“Positive Outlook” (COC cover feat. Vixen Maw’s Jake Cannavale)

“Permanent Dawn” visualizer:

“Slaves To The Screen” visualizer:

This weekend, Earthburner will make a special appearance at Indianapolis' Heavy Hell V, alongside the likes of Coven, Gost, Internal Bleeding, Pungent Stench, and many more; in November, the group will also share the stage with Earth Crisis, Jasta, Legions of Doom, among others at Heavy Chicago II, before their final performance of the year at Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Denver, which boasts a lineup of Autopsy, Yob, Cirith Ungol, Pallbearer and more.

See below for additional information; for the latest from Earthburner, head here.

Earthburner live:

September

14 - Heavy Hell V - Indianapolis, IN

November

2 - Heavy Chicago II - Chicago, IL

December

7 - Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Denver - Denver, CO

Earthburner lineup:

Devin Swank - primary phlegm & guttural vocals

Jeremy Wagner - riff-wielder & guitars

Mike Miczek - caffeinated snare-killer & drums

Tyler Affinito - low-end psychopath, bassist, & NOT Billy Corgan

*Mitch Harris - back-up frenzied vocals & honorary Earthburner member

(Band photo - Corey Soria)