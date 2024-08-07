EARTHBURNER Feat. BROKEN HOPE’s JEREMY WAGNER Release "Slaves To The Screen" Live Lyric Video

On November 8, death-grinders Earthburner will release their debut album, Permanent Dawn, via M-Theory Audio. Soon after their record release, the band will also make a special appearance at Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Denver on December 7 alongside Autopsy, Yob, Cirith Ungol, Pallbearer, Frozen Soul and more.

To give fans a preview of both Permanent Dawn and their upcoming performance, Earthburner have released a live lyric video for their first single, "Slaves To The Screen, featuring Napalm Death's Mitch Harris.

Earthburner guitarist Jeremy Wagner comments, "Earthburner is far beyond stoked to be part of the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest this year. The DBM&BF is one of the greatest metal festivals in the States and we're honored to be part of this edition in December. We'll be playing this fest just after the release of our debut album Permanent Dawn, and this will be EB's first post-release show and that's also very special for us. Huge thanks to Decibel for having Earthburner. See you all in Denver!!!"

Recorded at Criteria Recording Studios (Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, etc) in Miami, FL, produced by Tommy McWilliams (Elegant Weapons) and Jeremy Wagner, mixed by Scott Creekmore (Broken Hope, Putrid Pile, Waco Jesus), and mastered by Mike Fuller (Obituary, Death, Broken Hope, Judas Priest) of Fullersound in Davie, FL, Permanent Dawn can be preordered here.

*NOTE: There are TWO versions of the Earthburner album—one is digital and one is analog. Mike Fuller mastered the "digital version" and Scott Creekmore mastered the "analog version."

Tracklisting:

“Necrodisiac” (feat. Immolation’s Ross Dolan)

“Like Dogs”

“Broken Head”

“Facelift”

“Permanent Dawn”

“Uncreation”

“Perception For Profit”

“Cadaveric Coprophagia”

“Hunger Pains”

“Slaves To The Screen”

“Positive Outlook” (COC cover feat. Vixen Maw’s Jake Cannavale)

“Permanent Dawn” visualizer:

“Slaves To The Screen” visualizer:

(Photo – Corey Soria)