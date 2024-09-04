EARTHSIDE Reveals “We Who Lament” Official Video

Today, cinematic rockers Earthside have presented a new music video for “We Who Lament.” Later this week, they hit the road for a tour that will take them across the U.S. appearing at ProgPower USA in Atlanta on September 5 and then with Soen from September 7-17 followed by a run September 18-October 5 with Leprous.

The new music video was created in Unreal Engine by director Tom Flynn, It features Canadian guest vocalist Keturah. The band shares, “From the beginning, we always wanted to be able to show the force of nature that is Keturah in all of her fiery glory on ‘We Who Lament,’ but circumstances at the time of release made it difficult to coordinate including her in a video.

“With the way the song has taken off for us, and become a staple of our live show, we felt the time was right to make good on this collaboration and finally create a special performance video with Keturah bringing it in full force alongside us. Tom Flynn, who has been a video collaborator with Earthside for a few years now, did an incredible job creating immersive and spellbinding worlds for the video that perfectly suit the power and majesty of the song. We hope you enjoy it.”

The tour supports their latest studio album Let The Truth Speak. Baard Kolstad from Leprous appears on the release, alongside cameos from Tesseract’s Daniel Tompkins and Fire From The Gods’ AJ Channer. At the time of release, Earthside presented an epic video for the title track featuring Tompkins and Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh.

Timed to the tour announcement, the band shared a visualizer for “Watching The Earth Sink”. At the time, Ben Shanbrom offered, “Immerse yourself in the visual world of ‘Watching The Earth Sink’— the instrumental centerpiece of Earthside’s latest album “Let The Truth Speak” and a staple of their powerful live multimedia experience. Through the captivating visuals of Riivata and the eerie calm and thunderous climaxes of the track, the collective experience in wordless clarity tells an immediately gripping story of escapism, despair, and fevered excitement in the face of world-leveling disaster—a tale that is all too human in its reality. We are excited to share this special window into the Earthside live show with you in anticipation of our 2024 North American tour this fall with Soen and Leprous.”

Eight long years removed from their critically show-stopping entrance - A Dream In Static [2015] - the idealistic thinkers and feelers in Earthside found themselves in a different world entirely … or, perhaps, a world more honest and unhinged than they and many others had bargained for. "This album almost destroyed our lives and friendships,” keyboardist and co-orchestrator Frank Sacramone confides. "It's insanity, but it is beautiful.”

“A Dream In Static was more of an *I* album,” reflects guitarist and orchestrator Jamie van Dyck. “Each of us in our own way was engaging topics of self-actualization and the fear of never quite becoming. Let The Truth Speak, however, turns its focus to the *We*. Within months of releasing ADIS, the global landscape had changed to where issues of far more consequence than our own individual dreams coming true were tugging at us. We became far more consumed with the trajectory of humanity as a whole than our own legacies therein.”

Earthside are Jamie van Dyck [Guitars, backing vocals, programming, keyboards], Ben Shanbrom [drums, backing vocals], Frank Sacramone [Keyboards, synthesizers, programming, percussion, guitar] and Ryan Griffin [Bass, backing vocals]. The band is working on plans to tour Europe in 2025.

Dates:

September

5 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

7 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

10 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

11 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

14 - Quebec, QC - Campus Charlesbourg

16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Upstairs

17 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

18 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

19 - Chicago, IL - Park West

20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre Underground

30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

October

1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

(Photo - Justin Burocki)