EARTHSIDE To Release Let The Truth Speak Album In November; Title Track Video Streaming

Cinematic rockers Earthside have announced the release of their sophomore album, Let The Truth Speak, due November 17 via Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group. The upcoming studio full-length is the follow up to their 2015 debut, A Dream In Static.

Alongside the announcement, the band has revealed the official video for the album's epic title track, which features TesseracT’s Daniel Tompkins & internationally renowned vocal performer Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh.

"If truth is so important—so hallowed that we hold it as perhaps our most sacred tenet—then why do we go to such great lengths to deny it the moment it makes us uncomfortable or goes against our narrative?"

The explosive title track of the album carries a feeling of culmination—the fully unexpected but fittingly show-stopping point of arrival in the album’s tumultuous pursuit of truth. A full string section—an overarching element of the record’s sound—jostles with violent rhythms, eldritch scales, and the unprecedented pairing of Earthside alum and TesseracT frontman Daniel Tompkins' indomitable vocal dexterity and world-music ace Gennady Tkachenko Papizh’s jaw-dropping vocalizations and cinematic wails. These elements all crescendo to an ending climax that is a unanimous favourite moment of the album for the band.

Having worked together once before on a track that would become one of the group’s most popular songs, both Earthside and Daniel Tompkins had a desire to collaborate on a more adventurous piece of material that would push the limits of their creativity.

Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh is renowned across Europe as a one-of-a-kind artist having appeared on the ‘Got Talent’ circuit, coming to recognition through his unforgettable performance on Georgia’s Got Talent. Gennady transforms his voice into everything from celestial soundscapes, to haunting Mediterranean cries and shamanic whispers.

When Earthside discovered Gennady through a particularly enlightened fan’s recommendation, they wanted to be the first band in rock or metal to share his monumental gift with the world.

Eight long years removed from their critically show-stopping entrance A Dream In Static (2015), the idealistic thinkers and feelers in Earthside found themselves in a different world entirely… or, perhaps, a world more honest and unhinged than they, and many others, had bargained for.

"This album almost destroyed our lives and friendships,” keyboardist and co-orchestrator Frank Sacramone confides, "It's insanity, but it is beautiful.”

“'A Dream In Static was more of an *I* album,” reflects guitarist and orchestrator Jamie van Dyck, “Each of us in our own way was engaging topics of self-actualization and the fear of never quite becoming. Let The Truth Speak, however, turns its focus to the *We*. Within months of releasing ADIS, the global landscape had changed to where issues of far more consequence than our own individual dreams coming true were tugging at us. We became far more consumed with the trajectory of humanity as a whole than our own legacies therein.”

Let The Truth Speak is truly an international affair, featuring vocalists and storytellers from all walks of life and corners of the globe.

Let The Truth Speak will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Transparent Red

- CD

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"But What If We're Wrong" (feat. Sandbox Percussion)

"We Who Lament" (feat. Keturah)

"Tyranny" (feat. Pritam Adhikary of Aarlon)

"Pattern Of Rebirth" (feat. AJ Channer of Fire From The Gods)

"Watching The Earth Sink"

"The Lesser Evil" (feat. Larry Braggs & Sam Gendel)

"Denial's Aria" (feat. Keturah, VikKe & Duo Scorpio)

"Vespers" (feat. Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh & VikKe)

"Let The Truth Speak" (feat. Daniel Tompkins of TesseracT & Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh)

"All We Knew And Ever Loved" (feat. Baard Kolstad of Leprous)

Earthside are:

Jamie van Dyck - Guitars, backing vocals, programming, keyboards

Ben Shanbrom - drums, backing vocals

Frank Sacramone - Keyboards, synthesizers, programming, percussion, guitar

Ryan Griffin - Bass, backing vocals

(Photo - Justin Burocki)