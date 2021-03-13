ECHOES IN ETERNITY Reveal Debut Single / Video "Death To Self"

From Adelaide, Australia - Echoes In Eternity has issued their debut single and video “Death To Self” from their upcoming release, Time Is Distance, through Idiglig Digital Records.

Featuring Lee Gardiner (Double Dragon, Entanglement) on vocals, and Aidan Cibich (Apophis, Revile) on guitars, Echoes In Eternity create an epic, cinematic soundscape, intertwining between melodic death metal, blistering lead guitar, and soaring vocal choruses. Echoes In Eternity will be debuting their material live later this year, with full band members to be announced.