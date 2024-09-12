ECHOSOUL Releases "Die Demon Die" Lyric Video

Explosive, gritty, and unrelenting. Echosoul is back with their latest sonic assault, "Die Demon Die". This isn’t just another track, this is an anthem. A bold declaration of victory over evil.

"Die Demon Die" takes aim at the malevolent forces that haunt us, as Echosoul delivers a hard-hitting, riff-driven track.

“When you begin to realize that demons are at your throat, you start to understand who the enemy really is,” says guitarist Guy Hinton. “This song is about putting evil in chains and breaking the ones that have been put on us!”

"Die Demon Die" stands out not only for its powerful message, but also for its sound as Echosoul stretched their creative muscles on this track. For the first time, they’ve introduced fry vocals, a popular screaming technique in today’s heavy music scene. Rob and Guy share vocal duties, pushing their style to new levels, adding an undeniable edge to the song.

“This is the only track on the upcoming album where we went all-in with fry vocals,” says the band. “We’re anxious to hear how it's received, but we think we nailed it.”

