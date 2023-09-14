ECLIPSE Launch "Anthem" Music Video

Swedish rockers, Eclipse, have released a music video for "Anthem", the second single from their tenth studio album, Megalomanium. Watch the clip below, and order Megalomanium here.

Megalomanium tracklisting:

"The Hardest Part Is Losing You"

"Got It!"

"Anthem"

"Children of the Night"

"Hearts Collide"

"I Don't Get It"

"The Broken"

"So Long, Farewell, Goodbye"

"High Road"

"One Step Closer to You"

"Forgiven"

"Anthem" video:

"The Hardest Part Is Losing You" video:

Eclipse are:

Erik Mårtensson - Vocals

Magnus Henriksson - Guitars

Philip Crusner - Drums

Victor Crusner - Bass