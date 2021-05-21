ECLIPSE Release Music Video For New Single "Saturday Night (Hallelujah)"

Coming off their most successful album yet, Paradigm, Sweden's Eclipse are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming new studio album, which will be released this fall. In the meantime, the band has released a brand new single, an anthem for the ages, "Saturday Night (Hallelujah)". See the video for this hooky, impossibly catchy party song below, and stream/download the song on your preferred music service here.

“It was another one of those Saturday nights. At home. But, for the first time in a very long time there was hope. Suddenly there were stories about someone’s mom getting 'the shot', an old neighbor who was able to see the grandkids for the first time in a year, and I saw an ad for a gig. A real one, without screens or internet connections. A songwriter buddy of mine was there and we walked back to the studio and wrote most of what would become 'Saturday Night (Hallelujah)' in 15 minutes,” says Eclipse frontman Erik Martensson.

“There’s absolutely nothing snotty about this song. It’s about partying! Don’t try to tell me you’re not up for a good f***ing party right about now?” continues Martensson.

Over the last few years Eclipse have performed to audiences around the globe, including the U.S, Japan, Australia and Europe and have opened for giants like Aerosmith and the Scorpions. Their albums have amassed millions of streams and charted in several European countries. With the momentum of their last studio album Paradigm propelling them, their upcoming studio album promises to push them even further up the rock 'n roll mountain.

Lineup:

Erik Mårtensson - Vocals

Magnus Henriksson - Guitars

Philip Crusner - Drums

Victor Crusner – Bass