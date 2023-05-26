ECLIPSE To Release Megalomanium Album In September; "The Hardest Part Is Losing You" Single And Video Out Now

Swedish rockers, Eclipse, have announced the upcoming release of their tenth studio album, Megalomanium, on September 1. The first single from the album, "The Hardest Part Is Losing You", is out today accompanied by a music video. See below.

Singer Erik Mårtensson explains the meaning behind the album title: “Since the previous record Wired, we have been fortunate enough to be able to play to a lot of different audiences all over the world. No matter where we are, we always find a way to connect with people through those initial roots of rock ‘n roll music. Megalomanium is precisely that: it’s Eclipse paying homage to the full scope that is our ever-growing fan base, through the elements that have become staples in the band’s catalog, and also daring to venture into new uncharted territories and sounds. If Wired was a collection of our favorite 11 beers at the time, Megalomanium is an album riddled with the full DNA of the band, a fearless dive into the deep end of the pool - or in this case - the lake Siljan surrounding the island in the middle of Sweden where we record all our music. The last three or four years have definitely broadened the scope of what we feel we are capable of. Fueled by recent years’ success we started writing and recording our most ambitious album to date, Megalomanium. The title is, of course, intended to be a little tongue-in-cheek, but in all fairness, we entered the studio this time with a LOT of confidence in terms of what Eclipse is and could be.”

Over the last 10 years, Eclipse has been reaching an ever-growing audience with each album release thanks to their stellar songwriting and high energy performances. Their last tours have brought them to stages in Japan, Australia, the US and all over Europe including some of the world’s largest heavy rock festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Graspop and Sweden Rock.

At its core, Eclipse is a heavy rock band with massive hooks, and with an appeal that transcends genres. In addition to their numerous headline tours, Eclipse has also opened for a wide range of bands over the years including Aerosmith, My Chemical Romance and Scorpions.

“I love the fact that we have a diverse following these days,” says Mårtensson. “We have strived to evolve both in terms of sound and songwriting with every record and clearly our fans are happy to come join us for the ride. Even better, they have continuously invited a bunch of their friends along the way. We see proof of that every night.”

The proof is also in the numbers. Eclipse has generated well over 100 million streams online and approximately half a million monthly listeners across the major music services, making them one of biggest rock bands to come out of Sweden in recent years.

Pre-order Megalomanium here.

Megalomanium tracklisting:

"The Hardest Part Is Losing You"

"Got It!"

"Anthem"

"Children of the Night"

"Hearts Collide"

"I Don't Get It"

"The Broken"

"So Long, Farewell, Goodbye"

"High Road"

"One Step Closer to You"

"Forgiven"

"The Hardest Part Is Losing You" video:

Eclipse will be performing headlining shows and various festivals throughout the summer and into the fall as well as a European tour starting September 1 in Bochum, Germany.

Eclipse are:

Erik Mårtensson - Vocals

Magnus Henriksson - Guitars

Philip Crusner - Drums

Victor Crusner - Bass