ECLIPSE Unveils New Single, Music Video “All I Want”

Swedish rockers Eclipse have unveiled their new single and official video “All I Want”, taken from their latest studio album Megalomanium II, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the visual journey of their new music video frontman Erik Martensson shares about the single/video:

“There is an ancient evil lurking in the forest just outside of Stockholm. Naturally, we sent our finest outdoorsy personnel to investigate… Prepare your battle axes and morning stars, this one comes from beyond the grave.”

“Maybe it’s just the season we’re in, but I think sonically this song has sort of an end-of-summer vibe. Driving home from wherever, on that last sunny weekend before the regular routine starts back up. Lyrically, however, a completely different story!”

Eclipse, the heavy rock powerhouse out of Stockholm, is renowned for its signature sound of massive hooks and stellar musicianship, quickly becoming one of Sweden's largest heavy rock bands with well over 100 million streams on streaming services.

Following on from the release of Megalomanium last September and, most recently, of the exclusive 7’’ vinyl “Apocalypse Blues” and the single “Falling To My Knees”, the band's trajectory to craft memorable anthems is bound to stay intact.

Erik comments on the release:

“If you thought the title of our previous record was proof of us suffering from delusions of grandeur, then you’re absolutely right. The only way we could top it was to make another one. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you, Megalomanium II.”

Guitarist Magnus Henriksson continued:

“This band is on a continuous journey trying to find new avenues to explore. Having said that, 'Megalomanium II' is probably closer to what people mostly associate Eclipse with. It’s filled to the brim with large choruses, beautiful melodies, and some amazing guitar playing. I’m totally unbiased, by the way.”

After a sold out headline tour across Europe at the end of 2023, the band continues to fill their busy live schedule in 2024. Following a successful run in Japan and South America, Eclipse are currently touring across Europe and will be headed to the US shortly, with additional dates to be added as the year moves on.For a full list of tour dates, head here.

Order Megalomanium II here.

Megalomanium II tracklisting:

"Apocalypse Blues"

"The Spark"

"Falling To My Knees"

"All I Want"

"Still My Hero"

"Dive Into You"

"Until The War Is Over"

"Divide & Conquer"

"Pieces"

"To Say Goodbye"

"One In A Million"

"All I Want" video:

"Still My Hero":

"The Spark" video:

"Falling To My Knees" video:

Eclipse are:

Erik Martensson - vocals, guitar

Magnus Henriksson - guitar

Philip Crusner - drums

Victor Crusner - bass

(Photo - Martin Darksoul)