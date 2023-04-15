ECONOLINE CRUSH Announces When The Devil Drives Western Canada Tour Dates

Platinum-selling Canadian industrial alternative rock band, Econoline Crush, have checked in with the following announcement:

"Western Canada! The first leg of the When The Devil Drives tour is coming your way! We’ll be playing songs from our new album, When The Devil Drives, and all your favourites. Can’t wait to see you there!! Head to our site for ticket info here.

June

1 - Powell River, BC - Carlson Community Club

2 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queen's

3 - Victoria - Upstairs Cabaret

8 - Kamloops - The Blue Grotto Nightclub

10 - Nelson - Spiritbar at The Hume Hotel

11 - Cranbrook - Cranbrook Hotel

13 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar and Stage

14 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

15 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

16 - Whitecourt, AB - Party in the Park 2023

23 - Cumberland - The Waverley Hotel

24 - Vancouver - The Pearl on Granville

In September 2022, Econoline Crush announced that the band's longtime guitarist, David "Ziggy" Sigmund (1997 - 2002, 2010 - 2022) had passed away. He was also know for his work with Slow, Godfathers Of Love, and the Scramblers.

Econoline Crush vocalist, Trevor Hurst, shared the sad news via social media, writing: "David “Ziggy” Sigmund, my friend, partner, my brother in arms has crossed over. His sudden passing has taken all of us by surprise. He was a brilliant musician, creative genius, entertaining conversationalist and the best hang. My life is forever changed. I want to thank everyone for the kind messages of support during this difficult time."

Photo by Sabrina DiRenzo