EDDIE VAN HALEN Biography, Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story, To Be Released In September

Faber & Faber has set September 23 as the release date for Paul Brannigan's Eddie Van Halen biography, Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story.

To mark the one-year anniversary of Eddie Van Halen's early death comes his first full-length biography - a searching, affectionate and in-depth look at the life and legends of this true musical virtuoso.

Arriving in California as a young boy in the early 1960s, Edward Van Halen and his brother Alex were ripe for the coming musical revolution. The sons of a Dutch, saxophone-playing father, the brothers discovered the Beatles, Cream and others.

From the moment their hugely influential 1978 debut landed, Van Halen set a high bar for the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, creating an entirely new style of post-'60s hard rock and becoming the quintessential Californian band of the 1980s. But there was also an undercurrent of tragedy to their story, as Eddie's struggles played out in public, from his difficult relationship with the band's original singer, Dave Lee Roth, to substance abuse, divorce and his long-running battle with cancer.