EDDIE VAN HALEN - Hand-Assembled Stage-Used 1984 Signature Kramer Guitar Up For Auction

According to Guitar World, another Eddie Van Halen siganture guitar is heading to the auction block. The hand-assembled 1984 Kramer is one of five examples hand-made by Eddie at the Kramer factory in New Jersey in 1984. The guitar – put up for bidding by Guernsey's – was used on stage by the guitar legend during Van Halen's 1984 and 5150 world tours.

"As would be expected this guitar has been played - and has had a professional headstock repair by Kramer (see provenance). The paintwork is worn, the fretboard filthy - the strap buttons are ‘eyelet screws’ as usual on Eddie's guitars - this guitar sings 'EVH' at you. Housed in the original Kramer three-latch, rectangular black hardshell case with black leather ends and black plush lining. Inside the guitar's neck pocket is an inscription – written in black marker by Kramer assembly foreman James Paul DeCesare, who helped Eddie build the guitar – reading 'JPD / EVH #4.'"

Bidding for the guitar – which currently sits at $75,000 US – ends at noon EST on Thursday, July 15. The guitar's estimated value is $150,000 - $250,000 US.

Photo by Live Auctioneers