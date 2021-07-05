EDDIE VAN HALEN - Hand-Assembled Stage-Used 1984 Signature Kramer Guitar Up For Auction
July 5, 2021, 31 minutes ago
According to Guitar World, another Eddie Van Halen siganture guitar is heading to the auction block. The hand-assembled 1984 Kramer is one of five examples hand-made by Eddie at the Kramer factory in New Jersey in 1984. The guitar – put up for bidding by Guernsey's – was used on stage by the guitar legend during Van Halen's 1984 and 5150 world tours.
"As would be expected this guitar has been played - and has had a professional headstock repair by Kramer (see provenance). The paintwork is worn, the fretboard filthy - the strap buttons are ‘eyelet screws’ as usual on Eddie's guitars - this guitar sings 'EVH' at you. Housed in the original Kramer three-latch, rectangular black hardshell case with black leather ends and black plush lining. Inside the guitar's neck pocket is an inscription – written in black marker by Kramer assembly foreman James Paul DeCesare, who helped Eddie build the guitar – reading 'JPD / EVH #4.'"
Bidding for the guitar – which currently sits at $75,000 US – ends at noon EST on Thursday, July 15. The guitar's estimated value is $150,000 - $250,000 US.
Read more here. Go to this location for more information on the guitar and to place a bid.
Photo by Live Auctioneers