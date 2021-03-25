EDDIE VAN HALEN-Played Peavey Wolfgang Guitar Up For Auction; Includes Matching Signed Case And Guitar Pick

EddieVanHalenGuitars.com has launched a live sealed bid auction for a Peavey Wolfgang electric guitar, once played by Eddie Van Halen. The auction runs until 11:51:50 PM, PST on March 31.

According to EddieVanHalenGuitars.com: While Eddie Van Halen and Joey House were engaged, he loved to visit the House Of Petals and would perform for Joey in the gardens. Eddie had two Wolfgang Specials built by Peavey just for Joey’s House Of Petals. They played together and he’d use them during those precious live sessions.

Guitar #1 is going to be available in a live online silent auction hosted on EddieVanHalenGuitars.com. The guitar includes matching signed case and one of Eddies guitar pics.

Find further details, and register to bid, at EddieVanHalenGuitars.com.