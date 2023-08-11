EDDIE VAN HALEN, RICHIE SAMBORA, And SLASH All Wanted To Join KISS - "Eddie Called Me Out Of The Blue - 'I Can't Take Roth, He's Driving Me Nuts'," Says GENE SIMMONS; Video
In the new video below from The Howard Stern Show, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley reveal Eddie Van Halen, Richie Sambora, and Slash all wanted to join KISS.
KISS' next live date is scheduled for September 1 at Crandon International Raceway in Crandon, WI. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.