EDDIE VAN HALEN's "Canada Day" Guitar Among Items Up For Grabs At Julien's "Played, Worn And Torn II" Event; Memorabilia From GUNS N' ROSES, FREDDIE MERCURY And More Available (Video)

This November, Julien's is hitting the road to Music City with the return of "Played, Worn And Torn II", the industry-leading entertainment auction house's seminal music memorabilia event taking place Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21 live at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN and online at juliensauctions.com.

Julien's announcement kicked off with a preview today at Hard Rock Cafe® in Times Square New York of their public exhibition featuring many of the highlights of the auction running through November 3, as well as an exhibition at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium that will run up until the auction.

Headlining are some of the biggest music acts of all time and their arsenal of instruments, wardrobe, gear, and other iconography that crowned their success and charted their rise to the top from the likes of The Beatles, Prince, Madonna, The Band, Eddie Van Halen, Johnny Cash, Freddie Mercury, Guns N' Roses, Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Ronnie Wood, Oasis, George Michael, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, 3 Doors Down, Indigo Girls, and more.

Joining alongside this hall of fame auction's previously announced headliner - George Harrison’s groundbreaking early Beatles era Futurama guitar that was played on over 324 legendary Beatles performances at the Cavern Club, The Beatles' first studio recordings, 1960-61 Hamburg Tour and The Beatles' last visit to Hamburg in 1962 ($600,000-$800,000) – will be a significant guitar from fellow rock titan, Prince. The 1985 Sadowsky Telecaster style electric guitar made for The Purple One in metallic purple finish with floral artwork by Wayne Jarrett is an iconic artifact of Prince’s collection of most coveted axes (estimate: $200,000-$400,000).

The guitar from his post-Purple Rain tour days appeared in Prince’s 1985 "America" music video filmed in Nice, France and stage played during the 1986 Parade Tour as seen in the photographs (photo right of Prince with guitar credit Michael Putland Contributor Getty Images) and footage of Prince playing the guitar, as well as in the hands of guitarist, Wendy Melvoin and featured on the cover of Duane Tudahl’s book Prince and the Parade and Sign O' The Times Era Studio Sessions: 1985 and 1986. Prince guitar historian John Woodland comments, "Out of all six guitars Sadowsky made for Prince, the purple floral one saw the most use..." At some point prior to the Lovesexy Tour in 1988, the guitar came into the possession of singer and percussionist Sheila E. In a letter addressed to Sheila E. in 1995, Sadowsky confirms that serial #179 is indeed one of several that he made for Prince. Additionally, Prince's signed handwritten notes related to the Purple Rain back cover album text will also be offered ($8,000-$12,000).

An adrenaline rush of guitars from rock's greatest legends will burn up the auction stage including: a 1990 Torino Red Fender Stratocaster electric guitar signed and stage played by Eric Clapton on his 1989-1991 Journeyman tour (estimate: $50,000-$70,000); a 1992 Gibson Les Paul Classic electric guitar signed and stage-played by Gilby Clarke, former guitarist for Guns N' Roses (used on GNR's 1993 Use Your Illusion Tour), Heart (on tour as well as the band’s appearance on VH1 Storytellers in 2003), Slash's Snakepit, The MC5, Nancy Sinatra, and more (estimate: $20,000-30,000) (photo above); a 1999 Epiphone Noel Gallagher signature Supernova semi-hollow body electric guitar in Union Jack finish by the members of Oasis with Liam Gallagher, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, Alan White, plus Noel Gallagher's signature and an additional flower drawn by Noel on the back along with the inscription, "Peace, Love, and Bananas" accompanied by photographs of the band signing the guitar at the Beacon Theater in New York in 2002 (estimate: $20,000-$30,000); a 1997 Gibson Custom Shop Ron Wood VSJ-200 acoustic guitar in sunburst, numbered 24 out of 100 limited edition series, built in honor of The Rolling Stones legend and signed with handwritten lyrics from the Faces song "Ooh La La" (estimate: $20,000-$30,000); a 1993 Ernie Ball Music Man Eddie Van Halen Signature solid body electric guitar with a red and white Canadian flag graphic played by Eddie Van Halen during the encore of Van Halen’s Canada Day show at Molson Park in Barrie, Ontario on July 1st, 1993 and signed by the then-current members of Van Halen: Sammy Hagar, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, and Eddie Van Halen himself (estimate: $60,000-$80,000) (photo below). Proceeds of this sale will benefit City of Hope through the Jaybird Family Fund.

Also available, an Epiphone Power Players SG electric guitar in Lava Red finish smashed and signed by Dolly Parton for her Nashville Special 2023 HITS Daily Double interview and cover photo shoot. On the cover, Dolly has slung the guitar over her right shoulder against a red background and then she smashed the guitar in a subsequent shot (estimate: $4,000-$6,000).

Don Everly of The Everly Brothers, the iconic American rock duo who became the pioneers of country rock with their songbook of classic hits, "Bye, Bye Love," "Wake Up Little Susie," "All I Have to Do is Dream" "Problems" and their biggest selling single "Cathy's Clown" will be honored with a sensational collection of more than 150 iconic pieces such as handwritten lyrics, stage-worn clothing, guitars, awards, childhood keepsakes and personal items. Featured items include (with estimates): Don Everly's grey zip-up sweater, worn during their 1960 American Bandstand rehearsal ($1,000-$2,000); handwritten lyrics for first single "Keep A Loving Me" and "The Sun Keeps Shining" ($3,000-$5,000); Don Everly's 1950s jacket worn in various stage and promotional shoots such as on The Ed Sullivan Show ($1,000-$2,000); his vintage black button-down shirt worn on the cover of the duo's singles album Til I Kissed You / Oh What a Feeling ($800-$1,200); a golden yellow cardigan worn on the cover of the Everly Brothers' fourth studio album A Date With The Everly Brothers ($1,000-$2,000); his grey herringbone tweed overcoat, worn in 1960 at London Airport for their first tour in Britain; handwritten working lyrics for "Should We Tell Him" ($1,500-$2,500); a 1949-1950 Gibson ES-5 archtop electric guitar played by Ike Everly father of the Everly Brothers and member of the National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame ($20,000-$30,000) and more.

Exceptional highlights include (with estimates):

A Christmas themed hat with tinsel on the top, stage-worn by Freddie Mercury during Queen's charity performance on December 26, 1979 at London's Odeon Hammersmith, as part of the "Concerts For Kampuchea" series ($10,000-$20,000).

Bob Mackie's designed full length feather headdress worn by Cher on the 1975 episode of the Cher Show in a sketch with Jerry Lewis ($40,000-$60,000).

Johnny Cash American Recordings and Unchained iconic album cover and photoshoot worn Manuel black duster coat ($15,000-$20,000).

Madonna 1997 "Ray of Light" MTV Video Music "Moonman" Award presented to Caresse Norman for Best Editing in a Video ($8,000-$12,000).

A vintage Teal Airlines menu, signed by all four members of The Beatles: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr likely during their concert tour of Australia and New Zealand in June of 1964, that features a fillet of flounder in tartare sauce, and spiced caramel pears in chantilly cream, among other options ($6,000-$8,000).

An unbranded mandola (#7954) used by Levon Helm and Rick Danko during the recording of The Band's self-titled second album, which fans affectionately refer to as "The Brown Album" ($8,000-$10,000).

A Shure Beta 58C microphone used by Axl Rose at Guns N' Roses' performance at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 18th, 1992 during the Guns N' Roses/Metallica tour. At the end of the show, which can be viewed on Youtube, Rose tossed the mic into the crowd as he was known to do, which was then caught by the consignor ($2,000-$3,000).

George Michael's custom-made Giorgio Armani iridescent blue suit worn in the "25" Live Tour ($10,000-15,000).

Britney Spears 2001-2002 Dream Within A Dream tour and Britney Spears Live from Las Vegas HBO special "Overprotected" performance ensemble consisting of a custom-made David Dalrymple for Field New York catsuit, belt, and platform boots ($2,000-$4,000) and more.

Julien's long-standing history of giving back to the music community continues with this year's auction highlighting special exclusive collections that rock for a cause.

In its fifth consecutive year, Julien's Auctions will present an incredible collection of handwritten and signed lyrics from some of music's most influential artists and their greatest hits offered by Music Health Alliance (MHA) in its Lyrics for A Cause Auction - MHA has tirelessly served more than 25,000 members of the nationwide music community over 10 years. The non-profit’s advocacy work has saved more than $130M in healthcare costs and provided critical life-saving resources for medical procedures, mental health care, senior care support, diagnostic tests, prescriptions, as well as helped countless families avoid bankruptcy due to mounting medical debt. Over 50 handwritten lyrics will be presented including (each lot range: $600-$800): a promotional vinyl pressing of Billy Eilish's album Hit Me Hard and Soft signed on the cover by Eilish who has also inscribed lyrics from her song "Chihiro": "There's a part of me that recognizes you, / Do you feel it too?";

Selena Gomez handwritten and signed "Who Says" lyrics with doodled small hearts; Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down handwritten and signed lyrics for the band's song "Away from the Sun"; Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls handwritten and signed "Closer to Fine" lyrics (photo left); and more.

Gibson Gives, the iconic and leading global instrument brand’s charitable arm that is committed to making the world a better place by supporting non-profit organizations and developing programs to advance musicians through music education, and health and wellness initiatives worldwide will partner once again with Julien's in offering a lineup of twelve of their legendary guitars signed by music’s greatest heroes to support their philanthropic efforts. Highlights include: A 2022 Gibson Slash Les Paul Standard electric guitar signed by Slash, Peter Frampton signed Gibson "Phenix" Inspired Les Paul Custom VOS and Gibson EDS-1275 Double Neck signed by Don Felder of the Eagles.

The sale of 62 incredible guitars made by the world's finest brands from Fender, Gibson, Epiphone, Ibanez, Danelectro, Epiphone to Guild, as well other one-of-a-kind musical objects signed by a who's who of music icons will benefit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund that provides services and financial assistance for all types of career musicians and music industry professionals. Highlights include (estimate range: $300-$500 to $2,000-$4,000): Dolly Parton Malibu Player Guitar painted prior to signing by artist Nancy Elhallak; Steve Vai's Ibanez Jem Jr.; Alice Cooper Paranormal Strat-O-Sonic; John Mellencamp Fender Player Telecaster; Keith Richards Fender American Vintage II 1951 Telecaster; Norah Jones Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster; Peter Frampton Gibson Standard Black; Slash Gibson Slash Model; Duran Duran vinyl of "Danse Macabre"; Pixies Squier Affinity Telecaster; Phish signed poster; James Taylor Martin GPC-X2E; Mark Knopfler Fender American Vintage II '61 Strat in Fiesta Red; Graham Nash Fender CD-60; as well as signed instruments from Bonnie Raitt, Living Colour, Scotty McCreery, John Mayer, Nile Rodgers and more.

A collection of exceptional music items including Roger Daltrey signed and stage used The Who Hits Back 2022 North American Tour Shure SM58A Beta microphone ($1,000-$2,000) will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust, a cancer care and support charity in the UK that exists to improve the cancer experience of young people aged 13–24.

"Julien's aptly named 'Played Worn Torn II' auction represents the GOAT of all music memorabilia as each item bears the insignia of rock greatness," said Darren Julien, Executive Director/Co-Founder of Julien’s Auctions. "From George Harrison's early Beatles era Futurama to Prince's signature tour guitar to the treasures of rock and roll kings and queens, Don Everly of the Everly Brothers and Dolly Parton, one would be hard pressed to find any auction collection that was more iconic as this one. After our most recent successful auction of Christine McVie’s collection in Nashville, Julien's is thrilled to be back again at the renowned Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum to present this incredible auction which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to celebrating the legacy of rock and roll in the music capital of the world."

Julien's Auctions Exhibitions:

New York: Hard Rock® Cafe New York 1501 Broadway-Times Square New York 10036

Monday, October 28th-Sunday, November 3rd

Free to the Public: Daily: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Nashville: Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum 401 Gay Street Nashville, Tennessee 37219

Monday, October 21st-Thursday, November 21st

Daily: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Central Time daily

Live And Online Auction:

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum 401 Gay Street Nashville, Tennessee 37219

"Played, Worn, & Torn II"

Wednesday, November 20th

Session: 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Thursday, November 21st

Session: 10:00 a.m. Central Time

For more information please email - info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

Registering To Bid:

Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at the Julien's Auctions website.

For inquiries, please email info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.

Placing Bids:

There are four ways to bid in Live Auctions:

1. Bid with Julien's Auctions online.

2. Bid over the telephone through an auction house

representative.

3. Bid in person in the room at our auction events.

4. Bid in advance by absentee bid. Absentee bid forms are available by calling 310-836-1818