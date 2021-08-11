EDDIE VAN HALEN - Two Stage-Played Kramer Guitars, Studio-Used Peavey 5150 Stack Going Up For Auction Today

According to Guitar World, a pair of striped Kramer electric guitars played by Eddie Van Halen are set to hit the auction block over at Gotta Have Rock And Roll, alongside a full Peavey 5150 stack that was used on Van Halen’s 1994 album, Balance. All three items are set to hit the auction block today (August 11th) at 9:00am EST.

First up in the striped six-string department is an EVH-played Kramer – serial number F1018 – wielded by the late guitar icon during both the 1984 and 5150 tours. The guitar is one of 14 axes built by legendary luthier Zeke Clark, with this one in particular being labeled as one of EVH's back-up guitars for both tours. Though there is some confusion over when the guitar was specifically built, it has been extensively verified by two letters of authenticity – one from Clark himself and one from the auction house – and visually matches the guitars Van Halen wielded during the tours.

The second six-string hitting the block is another Kramer – more specifically, an EVH-played and -signed Frankenstrat copy, which comes fully loaded with two strips of pick-equipped tape and one of Van Halen's cigarette butts.

The final EVH-related item on the agenda is a full Peavey 5150 stack, used in the studio for Van Halen’s 1994 Balance album. After recording for the album was completed, Van Halen, who had paired the Peavey with his Ernie Ball Music Man guitars, gave the stack to Armoury Studios producer Bruce Fairbairn.

