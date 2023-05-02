EDDIE VAN HALEN Woke SAMMY HAGAR At 4 AM To Write This VAN HALEN Classic Half-Asleep; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, it’s a fiver countdown starring one of rock’s mightiest bands ever, Van Halen, with a fun Sammy Hagar interview to go along with it. Van Halen was so great they had two distinct eras - the David Lee Roth era and the Sammy Hagar one - and though fans fight about which was better, they were both powerful in their own way because both included the greatest ever… Eddie Van Halen. And both are covered here as we look at their best-hidden gems including a song that Eddie Van Halen was so excited about writing he called and woke Sammy Hagar up at 4 in the morning and coaxed him to write it half asleep over the phone. Some funny stories coming up next on Professor Of Rock, including great tracks like 'Mean Streets', '5150', and 'Little Guitars'."