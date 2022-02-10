EDDIE VEDDER Together In Conversation With BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - Video Trailer Released For Exclusive, Intimate Amazon Music Event

Eddie Vedder has released the trailer for an exclusive, intimate conversation between Vedder and Bruce Springsteen, presented by Amazon Music.

In the special, which was filmed on Bruce's farm in New Jersey, the two break down Vedder’s new album, Earthling - from production and appearances by Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Elton John and Andrew Watt, to Vedder’s songwriting.

Directed by Thom Zimny, the special will debut on Amazon Live tomorrow, Friday, February 11 beginning at 2 ,PM EST and will be available exclusively for 48 hours. The interview will be made available on Eddie Vedder’s YouTube page beginning Sunday, February 13.

Watch the trailer below:

Vedder's new album, Earthling, will be available on Friday via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Find the digital pre-order/pre-save for Earthling on all streaming platforms here. Physical pre-orders (CD, vinyl & cassette) here.

Earthling, which was produced by Grammy Award winning producer Andrew Watt, is the first album since Vedder’s 2011 Ukulele Songs.

Tracklisting:

"Invincible"

"Power Of Right"

"Long Way"

"Brother The Cloud"

"Fallout Today"

"The Dark"

"The Haves"

"Good And Evil"

"Rose Of Jericho"

"Try"

"Picture"

"Mrs. Mills"

"On My Way"

"Brother The Cloud" lyric video:

"The Haves" lyric video:

"Long Way" lyric video:

Eddie Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings are currently performing a series of US concert dates. Produced by Live Nation, the shows wrap up on February 22 in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard opens the shows.

The Earthlings are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt.

Tour dates:

February

10 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

15 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

17 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

21 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

22 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall