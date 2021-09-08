EDDIE VEDDER Unveils New Solo Single "Long Way"; Lyric Video Streaming

Today, Eddie Vedder releases a brand new solo single entitled “Long Way” via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The song is the first single off Vedder’s forthcoming solo album, Earthling. Listen to “Long Way” here, and watch the official lyric video below.

In creating the song, Vedder worked with producer Andrew Watt in their first collaboration together. Vedder’s iconic vocals shine through as Watt’s production drives home the emotions of the track.

Vedder also announces the pre-order of a special limited-edition 7-inch vinyl featuring “Long Way” and soon to be released song “The Haves”. Pre-order the special 7" vinyl version of “Long Way and “The Haves” here and here via Pearl Jam’s Ten Club.

Vedder has been busy - recently collaborating with Glen Hansard on eight new compositions for the Flag Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, available here via Seattle Surf & Republic Records. The Soundtrack features noted singer-songwriter Cat Power who contributes three new original songs, along with one cove, and the debut of Olivia Vedder on two tracks. The thirteen-track soundtrack serves as the musical companion to the Cannes Film Festival selected film Flag Day starring and directed by Academy Award winner Sean Penn and starring his daughter Dylan Penn.

Up next, Vedder will be performing a string of festival dates with Pearl Jam including Sea.Hear.Now. Festival on September 18, Ohana Festival on September 26 and again during Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend on October 1 and 2. In addition, Vedder will also be performing a special solo set at Ohana Festival on September 25th. Full tour dates can be found at pearljam.com/tour.

(Photo - Danny Clinch)