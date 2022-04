EDENBRIDGE Release Making Of "Somewhere Else But Here" Video

Austrian symphonic metal masters, Edenbridge, recently released "Somewhere Else But Here", the first single from their upcoming album, Shangri-La, out on August 26 via AFM Records. Watch a new "making of" video below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"At First Light"

"The Call Of Eden"

"Hall Of Shame"

"Savage Land"

"Somewhere Else But Here"

"Freedom Is A Roof Made Of Stars"

"Arcadia (The Great Escape)"

"The Road To Shangri-La"

"The Bonding (Part 2)"

"The Bonding Overture"

"Alpha And Omega"

"The Eleventh Hour"

"Round And Round"

"The Timeless Now – Finale"

Making of "Somewhere Else But Here":

"Somewhere Else But Here" lyric video: