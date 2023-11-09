EDGE OF FOREVER Share Lyric Video For New Song "Water Be My Path"
Edge Of Forever have released a lyric video for "Water Be My Path", featured on their sixth studio album, Ritual. Watch the clip below, and order/save Ritual here.
Ritual tracklisting:
"Where Are You?"
"Water Be My Path"
"Freeing My Will"
"The Last One"
"Love Is the Only Answer"
"Forever’s Unfolding"
"Ritual Pt. I"
"Ritual Pt. II Revert Destiny"
"Ritual Pt. III Taunting Souls"
"Ritual Pt. IV Baptized in Fire"
"Ritual Pt. V Ride the Wings of Hope"
"Ritual Pt. VI Cross My Eyes"
"Ritual Pt. VII Reconciliation"
"Water Be My Path" lyric video:
"Freeing My Will" video:
"Ritual Pt. I" video:
Lineup:
Alessandro Del Vecchio - Vocals, keyboards
Aldo Lonobile - Guitars
Nik Mazzucconi - Bass
Marco Di Salvia - Drums