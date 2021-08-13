EDGE OF FOREVER Streaming Entire Live Studio Session 2021 (Video); Digital EP Available Now
August 13, 2021, 7 minutes ago
"We've been working hard on our new studio album, which will be released in early 2022, but took a break to record a live performance of tracks culled from our discography," states a message from melodic hard rockers, Edge Of Forever. "Dubbed Live Studio Session, the new digital EP is now available to stream/download here, and video of the full performance can be watched below."
Tracklisting:
"Native Soul" (live)
"Edge Of Life" (live)
"Promised Land" (live)
"Carry On" (live)
"Take Your Time" (live)
"Distant Voices" (live)
"Feeding The Fire" (live)