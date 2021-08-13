EDGE OF FOREVER Streaming Entire Live Studio Session 2021 (Video); Digital EP Available Now

August 13, 2021, 7 minutes ago

news hard rock edge of forever

EDGE OF FOREVER Streaming Entire Live Studio Session 2021 (Video); Digital EP Available Now

"We've been working hard on our new studio album, which will be released in early 2022, but took a break to record a live performance of tracks culled from our discography," states a message from melodic hard rockers, Edge Of Forever. "Dubbed Live Studio Session, the new digital EP is now available to stream/download here, and video of the full performance can be watched below."

Tracklisting:

"Native Soul" (live)
"Edge Of Life" (live)
"Promised Land" (live)
"Carry On" (live)
"Take Your Time" (live)
"Distant Voices" (live)
"Feeding The Fire" (live)




Featured Audio

DEE SNIDER – “Time To Choose” (Napalm)

DEE SNIDER – “Time To Choose” (Napalm)

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

Latest Reviews