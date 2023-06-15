EDGE OF PARADISE Debut "Soldiers Of Danger" Lyric Video

US-based cinematic rock band, Edge Of Paradise, have released a lyric video for "Soldiers Of Danger", off their upcoming album, Hologram, co produced with Mike Plotnikoff and mixed by Jacob Hansen. Watch the clip below.

Edge of Paradise have unveiled the pre-order package, that features signed CD/vinyl of the new album, t-shirt, signed poster and "Never Surrender" military tag necklace. Pre-order here.

For the album cover art, the band, once again teamed up with the artist, Alex Ruiz.

"Edge of Paradise thanks our production team Mike Plotnikoff, Jacob Hansen, FM Music Management, 33 & West and all the fans that keep fuelling our world!"

Tracklisting:

"Hologram"

"This Is Personal"

"Soldiers Of Danger"

"The Faceless"

"Dark"

"Unbeatable"

"Don't Give Up On Me"

"One More Time"

"Basilisk"

"Another Life"

"Soldiers Of Danger" lyric video:

"Hologram" video:

Catch the band's futuristic show at Blue Ridge Rock Fest, September 7-10, and keep posted for more upcoming tour dates on EdgeOfParadiseBand.com.