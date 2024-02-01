EDGE OF PARADISE Release Acoustic Single / Video "Outrun The Wolves"

Edge Of Paradise, known for their electrifying sound and captivating performances, recently released their latest album, a daring odyssey that will transport listeners to extraordinary dimensions. Hologram showcases the band's cinematic, yet heavier sound and pushes the boundaries of their genre-defying artistry. Teaming up once again, with a renowned production team of Mike Plotnikoff, who co-produced and engineered Hologram and Jacob Hansen, who mixed and mastered the album.

Vocalist Margarita Monet has shared a new video along with the following message:

"This is an acoustic version of our song, 'Another Life'. For me, the songs start on the piano and I'm always excited to share a different side of our music through an acoustic dimension, I hope you enjoy it!"

Each track on Hologram has been meticulously crafted, allowing the band's unique and futuristic musical vision to shine through, with a massive and cinematic sound, powerful vocals, and thought-provoking lyrics.

Edge Of Paradise are offering exclusive autographed album bundles, showcasing the band’s artistic individuality. You can order the Hologram bundle and explore other unique items here.

In addition, Margarita is creating a Lyric & Art book for Hologram, following the great reception of the book for the band’s previous album, The Unknown. This time, however, the art book will be accompanied by an enthralling sci fi graphic novel, that will immerse the readers in a profound story, set in a visually stunning, action packed world.

To order one of the 10 paintings, head here.

Says Edge Of Paradise: "In closing, the band wants to deeply thank each and every one of their fans and welcome those who are just discovering the music, thank you for fueling and being a part of Edge of Paradise world!"

Tracklisting:

"Hologram"

"This Is Personal"

"Soldiers Of Danger"

"The Faceless"

"Dark"

"Unbeatable"

"Don't Give Up On Me"

"One More Time"

"Basilisk"

"Another Life"

"Basilisk" video:

"Soldiers Of Danger" lyric video:

"Hologram" video: