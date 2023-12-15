EDGE OF PARADISE Release Alternate Version Of SMASHING PUMPKINS Cover “Disarm”

Edge Of Paradise have released an alternate version of their Smashing Pumpkins cover of “Disarm”.

The band says: “Hello friends, we hope you enjoy our take on Disarm, this is our version in collaboration with Judge & Jury Records, an alternate to what was previously released that featured Caleb Hyles. And we had some fun with AI.”

Edge Of Paradise, known for their electrifying sound and captivating performances, are thrilled to announce the release of their latest album, a daring odyssey that will transport listeners to extraordinary dimensions. Hologram showcases the band's cinematic, yet heavier sound and pushes the boundaries of their genre-defying artistry. Teaming up once again, with a renowned production team of Mike Plotnikoff, who co-produced and engineered Hologram and Jacob Hansen, who mixed and mastered the album.

Listen to Hologram here.

Margarita Monet states: "We're so excited to finally unveil Hologram and introduce the story of pursuit, relentless perseverance, sacrifice and hope. The larger than life setting of the album, mirrors the real life journey and heart of the band, vulnerable strength and unstoppable spirit! We are so grateful for the amazing reviews Hologram is receiving from the critics, and are inspired by the reception from our wonderful fans! And most of all, we can’t wait to bring this music live this fall!”

"Basilisk" video:

"Soldiers Of Danger" lyric video:

"Hologram" video: