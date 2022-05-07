EDGE OF PARADISE Release Animated Video For Industrial Remix Of "My Method Your Madness"

The Unknown is Edge Of Paradise's fourth studio album, coming on the heels of their Frontiers Music Srl debut, Universe. The band teamed up with renowned producer Howard Benson (Halestorm, My Chemical Romance, Seether) who, together with Mike Plotnikoff (Halestorm, Three Days Grace), and Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace) helped the band craft their biggest sounding album yet. Add in mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Volbeat, Pretty Maids) and you have a fool-proof recipe for a sonically stunning album. The Unknown builds upon where Universe left off, developing Edge Of Paradise's overall symphonic and metallic sound while bringing it to the next level. Gigantic hooks paired with monolithic guitar riffs in a spacious sea of symphonic sounds will immediately grab listeners and whisk them away on the band's sonic, and lyrical, journey.

Check out the band's new animated video for the "My Method Your Madness" (Industrial Remix) bonus track below.

Tracklisting:

"Digital Paradise"

"My Method Your Madness"

"Tidal Wave"

"The Unknown"

"Believe"

"False Idols"

"You Touch You Die"

"One Last Time"

"Leaving Earth"

"Bound To The Rhythm"

"My Method Your Madness" (Industrial Remix) Bonus Track

"Believe" video:

"Tidal Wave" lyric video:

"False Idols" video:

"The Unknown" video:

"My Method Your Madness" video:

"Digital Paradise" video:

The Unknown is available to order / save here.