EDGE OF PARADISE Release Hologram Album, Premier "Basilisk" Music Video

Edge Of Paradise, known for their electrifying sound and captivating performances, are thrilled to announce the release of their latest album, a daring odyssey that will transport listeners to extraordinary dimensions. Hologram showcases the band's cinematic, yet heavier sound and pushes the boundaries of their genre-defying artistry. Teaming up once again, with a renowned production team of Mike Plotnikoff, who co-produced and engineered Hologram and Jacob Hansen, who mixed and mastered the album.

Listen to Hologram here.

Margarita Monet states: "We're so excited to finally unveil Hologram and introduce the story of pursuit, relentless perseverance, sacrifice and hope. The larger than life setting of the album, mirrors the real life journey and heart of the band, vulnerable strength and unstoppable spirit! We are so grateful for the amazing reviews Hologram is receiving from the critics, and are inspired by the reception from our wonderful fans! And most of all, we can’t wait to bring this music live this fall!”

Edge Of Paradise teamed up with director Isaak Park and producer Caleb Wiley to bring track #9, "Basilisk", to life. Where reality and fantasy intertwine, to fully immerse you into the origin story of Hologram. Margarita takes on the serpent like character of The Basilisk, with a lethal gaze, as the band delves deep into the song’s mesmerizing, yet dangerous realm.

Watch the video below.

Each track on Hologram has been meticulously crafted, allowing the band's unique and futuristic musical vision to shine through, with a massive and cinematic sound, powerful vocals, and thought-provoking lyrics.

Edge Of Paradise are offering exclusive autographed album bundles, showcasing the band’s artistic individuality. You can order the Hologram bundle and explore other unique items here.

In addition, Margarita is creating a Lyric & Art book for Hologram, following the great reception of the book for the band’s previous album, The Unknown. This time, however, the art book will be accompanied by an enthralling sci fi graphic novel, that will immerse the readers in a profound story, set in a visually stunning, action packed world.

To order one of the 10 paintings, head here.

Says Edge Of Paradise: "In closing, the band wants to deeply thank each and every one of their fans and welcome those who are just discovering the music, thank you for fueling and being a part of Edge of Paradise world!"

Tracklisting:

"Hologram"

"This Is Personal"

"Soldiers Of Danger"

"The Faceless"

"Dark"

"Unbeatable"

"Don't Give Up On Me"

"One More Time"

"Basilisk"

"Another Life"

"Basilisk" video:

"Soldiers Of Danger" lyric video:

"Hologram" video:

Tour dates:

September

7 - Blue Ridge Rock Fest - Virgina, USA

December

1 - Life After Death Festival - Mexico City, Mexico

Keep posted for the full tour announcement at EdgeOfParadiseBand.com.