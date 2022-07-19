EDGE OF PARADISE Release Video For Cover Of GUNS N' ROSES' "Welcome To The Jungle" - "We Are So Excited To Share Our Take On The Classic!"

Edge Of Paradise have released a video for their cover of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome To The Jungle". Watch below.

Says the band: "As we record our next album, we wanted to take you on a detour to this maze of madness. We are so excited to share our take on the classic! This was the song that the founding members, Margarita and Dave ever played together, that lead to formation of the band, in Los Angeles, CA. Now, 4 albums and 30 countries later, we wanted to cover this iconic song, that holds such meaning to us, and share with the people, what it would sound like in our dimension!"

The single will be available on August 22. Pre-add/save here.