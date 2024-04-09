EDGE OF PARADISE Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records; New Single And Music "Rogue (Aim For The Kill)" Out Now

Los Angeles, California-based cinematic metal/rock unit Edge Of Paradise - who have made waves in the heavy music scene with acclaimed albums like Universe (2019), The Unknown (2021) and Hologram (2023), as well as tours with the likes of Lacuna Coil, DragonForce and Amaranthe - are pleased to announce that they have signed a worldwide contract with premier rock and metal empire Napalm Records

Today, in celebration of the band's signing, they have released a soaring new single entitled "Rogue (Aim For The Kill)", accompanied by a brand new music video. The anthemic track swaggers with electric energy and dynamic vocals, transforming into a theatrical metallic burner.

The track and video arrive just days before Edge Of Paradise kicks off their upcoming US tour with headliners Firewind and fellow support act Immortal Guardian, beginning this Thursday, April 11 in Clifton, NJ.

Guitarist Dave Bates says about signing with Napalm Records: "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Napalm Records and look forward to elevating the world of Edge Of Paradise to new heights! With the support of our strong production team we've built over the years, and the forces of Napalm rallying behind our unified vision, it will allow us to focus on what is important: unleashing a new dimension of Edge Of Paradise and delivering the most exhilarating, powerful and futuristic experience possible!"

Frontwoman Margarita Monet adds about the new song: "'Rogue' is a supercharged anthem, propelling the band into an exciting new era on all fronts! Fuelled by our history and the thought-provoking narratives of our past albums, 'Rogue' smashes through every barrier we've encountered over the years and reshapes our own limits! This song truly captures our spirit and we hope to spark inspiration in others to never give up on their extraordinary paths! So let’s 'Aim for the Kill' together, united by the unwavering strength!"

Edge Of Paradise dates with Firewind and Immortal Guardian:

April

11 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

12 - Manchester, NH - Angel City Music Hall

13 - Reading, PA - Reverb

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

15 - Toronto, ON - Ground Control

16 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

17 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theatre

19 - Springfield, IL - Danenberger Family Vineyards

20 - Peoria, IL - Revival Music Hall

21 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

23 - Denver, CO - HQ

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

26 - Anaheim, CA - Parish - House of Blues

27 - West Hollywood - Whisky A GoGo

28 - San Francisco - DNA Lounge

May

1 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

2 - Dallas, TX - Sundown - Granada

3 - San Antonio, TX - Rolling Oaks Events Center

4 - Eagle Pass, TX -Cooters

6 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Boasting a cinematic blend of industrial rock, power metal and electronic elements, Edge Of Paradise reached heightened recognition in the rock and metal scene in 2019. With dynamic vocals, infectious choruses, thundering grooves and massive guitars, the epic sound of Edge Of Paradise has earned them the title of "music from another world" from fans worldwide.

After a European support tour with Sonata Arctica, the band followed 2019's Universe with The Unknown in 2021, featuring production by the legendary Howard Benson (Halestorm, Seether) with Mike Plotnikoff, Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace), and mixing from Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Volbeat). After a tour of the UK and Europe with new label mates Temperance, the band released 2023's lauded Hologram, which launched them into the next echelon of recognition - leading to various North American tours with Lacuna Coil, DragonForce and Amaranthe, as well as a performance on the famed 70k Tons of Metal cruise.

Edge Of Paradise is one of the most engaging bands out there, welcoming and interacting with fans from all over the world! With a multi-dimensional approach - from one-of-a-kind artworks created by frontwoman Margarita Monet, and exclusive items featured in their cutting-edge videos, apparel, vinyl, collectable statues and numerous autographed items - fans everywhere can be a part of Edge Of Paradise's interactive world.

Most recently, Edge Of Paradise released a new graphic novel based on their music! Physical copies of the graphic novel, entitled Hologram and Slaves to Forever, are available now via the band's webstore, paving the way into the next chapter of the band.

Stay tuned for more Edge Of Paradise news coming soon.

Edge Of Paradise are:

Margarita Monet - Vocals, Keys

Dave Bates - Guitars

Kenny Lockwood - Bass

Jamie Moreno - Drums

David Ruiz - Guitars

(Photo - Darren LaFreniere)