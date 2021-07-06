EDGE OF PARADISE To Release The Unknown Album In September; "My Method Your Madness" Music Video Posted

Los Angeles-based band, Edge Of Paradise, have announced the upcoming release of their new studio album, The Unknown, on September 17. Today, the band has also released a new single and video from the album, "My Method Your Madness". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save The Unknown on CD/Color Vinyl/Digital here.

"'My Method Your Madness', is a super charged, heavy, and exhilarating track! Lyrically, it is exploring whether our choices have a rippling effect that travel far beyond our reality. Do we exist throughout endless dimensions all at the same time? Maybe nothing matters at all! But whatever the case, we're on an epic adventure, trying to keep control of this journey, through reality as we know it," says Margarita Monet of the new single.

The Unknown is Edge Of Paradise's fourth studio album, coming on the heels of their well-received third album, and Frontiers Music Srl debut, Universe. The band teamed up with renowned producer Howard Benson (Halestorm, My Chemical Romance, Seether, etc.) who, together with Mike Plotnikoff (Halestorm, Three Days Grace), and Neil Sanderson (Three Days Grace) helped the band craft their biggest sounding album yet. Add in mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Volbeat, Pretty Maids) and you have a fool proof recipe for a sonically stunning album. The Unknown builds upon where Universe left off, developing Edge Of Paradise's overall symphonic and metallic sound while bringing it to the next level. Gigantic hooks paired with monolithic guitar riffs in a spacious sea of symphonic sounds will immediately grab listeners and whisk them away on the band's sonic, and lyrical, journey.

"After hearing the first few tracks Mike Plotnikoff had produced for the album, Neil [Sanderson] and I were drawn to them because of their hooky, progressive metal chops and Margarita's soaring intense vocals! We decided to see if they were interested in a partnership with our new company, J&J Records, so we partnered with the band and Frontiers. We completed the record along with Mike and produced a modern metal classic," says producer Howard Benson.

Edge Of Paradise's founding members, singer Margarita Monet and guitarist Dave Bates, have found their perfect partners in crime with the addition of drummer Jamie Moreno and bassist Ricky Bonazza. The band, tighter than ever, is ready to blow everyone away once they are back on the road with this stunning new music in tow. Current plans are for the band to tour extensively through 2022 in support of The Unknown as well, with touring announcements coming up soon.

Tracklisting:

"Digital Paradise"

"My Method Your Madness"

"Tidal Wave"

"The Unknown"

"Believe"

"False Idols"

"You Touch You Die"

"One Last Time"

"Leaving Earth"

"Bound To The Rhythm"

"My Method Your Madness" (Industrial Remix) Bonus Track

"My Method Your Madness" video:

"Digital Paradise" video: