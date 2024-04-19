EDGE OF SANITY / NIGHTINGALE Catalogue Reissue Campaign Announced; New Single/Video For Edge Of Sanity’s “Twilight" (Remix 2024) Available Now

Century Media Records and InsideOutMusic are pleased to announce the upcoming “First Chapter” of a comprehensive catalogue re-issue campaign for legendary and groundbreaking death metallers Edge Of Sanity, as well as versatile prog/hardrock outfit Nightingale, who were both fronted by Swedish vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and acclaimed metal producer Dan Swanö (Opeth, Katatonia, Dissection, etc.).

Long out of print, never previously available in certain formats or in any properly re-worked re-issue version, as well as enhanced by tons of exciting extra-material, these definitive re-issues come efficiently all re-mastered by Swanö himself and partly even shine in a new light via additional remix efforts as bonus.

Dan Swanö - who has not only had a long tradition of co-operating with mix/mastering roles for many CMR artists like Asphyx, Skeletal Remains or Insomnium, but also last became musically active in metal with the band Witherscape via CMR (Two albums and a mini album between 2013 and 2016) and also released his latest Nightingale album Retribution in 2014 on the IOM label - checked in with the following comment about the starting re-issue campaign:

“It’s hard to describe in words exactly how excited we all are about these re-issues for both Edge Of Sanity and Nightingale. It’s incredible that these albums are finally available again, with the attention to detail they always deserved and with a label like Century Media Records / InsideOutMusic behind us, we know that these releases will turn out amazing in the end and not be so hard to get a hold of like they used to be, and hopefully reach a new audience as well as the old!

"Personally, I always hoped that there would come a time when I could revisit all these albums and have the time and budget to remaster or even remix them and be able to present them the way I wish they had sounded all along.

"A lot of time, work and money have been put into making sure we have the best possible version of the original artwork to work with, and we searched everywhere for photographs and memorabilia. Endless hours have been spent talking and writing about these albums, resulting in super detailed liner notes for the Deluxe CD edition. Also, the lyrics have been double and tripled check, and it was quite amusing to see just how wrong most of them were both in the original booklets and online. The lyrics are in the booklets and on the inner sleeve of every re-issue!

"I wholeheartedly hope you appreciate these new, improved and definitive versions of the entire Edge Of Sanity and Nightingale back catalogues!”

The “First Chapter” of the reissue campaign will cover the following all-remastered releases and formats in June/August:

Edge Of Sanity – Purgatory Afterglow (Reissue), out June 21 (CMR)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. “Until Eternity Ends” EP songs and remix of all songs on bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)

- Ltd. transp. red LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Ltd. transp. sun yellow LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

- Digital Album / Remix 2024

Note: The seminal 4th album, originally released in 1994, now celebrating its 30th Anniversary.

Edge Of Sanity – Until Eternity Ends - EP (Reissue), out June 21 (CMR)

- Black 12" EP (180g vinyl, unlimited)

- Ltd. blue 12” EP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Digital EP / Remaster 2024

- Digital EP / Remix 2024

Note: The companion 4-track EP to “Purgatory Afterglow”, originally released in 1994, now celebrating its 30th Anniversary. Never available on vinyl before, including remix versions on Side B.

Edge Of Sanity – Nothing But Death Remains (Reissue), out August 23 (CMR)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. remix and rare 1991 rough mix versions on bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g vinyl, unlimited)

- Ltd. transp. blue LP (180g vinyl, limited to 500x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de & various other retailers)

- Ltd. lilac LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.cmdistro.de)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

- Digital Album / Remix 2024

Note: The intense debut album, originally released in 1991.

Nightingale – Nightfall Overture (Reissue), out June 21 (IOM)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 16-track live bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g, unlimited)

- Ltd. transp. light blue LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

Note: Special compilation album, originally released in 2005 for the band’s 10th anniversary, including re-imagined and re-recorded songs from the band’s first four albums as well as 2 additional songs.

Nightingale – I (Reissue), out August 23 (IOM)

- Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Jewelcase in O-Card (Incl. 7 additional songs and 18-track bonus disc)

- Black LP (180g, unlimited)

- Ltd. transp. sun yellow LP (180g vinyl, limited to 300x copies, available from www.insideoutshop.de & various other retailers)

- Digital Album / Remaster 2024

Note: The 3rd album, originally released in 2000, available on vinyl for the first time ever.

For exact tracklisting of the "First Chapter" reissues, head here.

Pre-sale for the entire "First Chapter" started today, here.

In order to additionally support the kick-off of the comprehensive reissue campaign as well as to showcase the bonus remix treatment given to some of the material, you can now also check out the Edge Of Sanity digital single “Twilight" (Remix 2024), taken from the 2CD and Digital Album format from the upcoming Purgatory Afterglow reissue, on all DSP’s as well as in a brand-new video clip created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media, below:

Stay tuned for further news about this catalogue campaign and look out for the “Second Chapter” of Edge Of Sanity and Nightingale reissues coming late 2024 / early 2025.

Edge Of Sanity lineup:

Anders Lindberg - Bass

Sami Nerberg - Guitar

Dan Swanö - Lead Vocals

Andreas Axelson - Guitar, Vocals

Benny Larsson - Drums

(Top photo of Edge Of Sanity 1993 by Åsa Jonsén)