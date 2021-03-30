Edmonton’s BONEYARD Announce The Addition Of New Lead Guitarist GARY URSULAK

Edmonton rockers Boneyard have announced new lead guitarist Gary Ursulak. Ursulak takes over for Grant Tarapacki, who played on the band's debut album Oathbreaker. Ursulak and drummer Jeff Cunningham also play in Edmonton based Judas Priest tribute band Firepower.

The following message was posted on the band's Facebook page: "Finally, after 2 years of searching, auditions and setbacks, we've finally got our new lead guitarist. We are beyond excited to welcome Gary Ursulak to the band! We persevered as a three piece, along with guest guitarist and good friend, Grant Tarapacki to finish the album."

Boneyard is a hard rock/ metal band from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The band features lead vocalist/ guitarist Pamtera. Rounding out the rhythm section, is bassist Dennis Cooke and drummer Jefftimus. The band also enjoys injecting some classic metal cuts into the set list. Its members bring a wealth of experience from previous projects that include: Tyrant, Powerslave and Septimus.

Oathbreaker is now available on red colored vinyl, limited to 100 copies. Purchase here.

"Oathbreaker" video:

Fates Warning lyric video: