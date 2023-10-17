Edmonton’s DEGENERATOR Feat. ALL ELSE FAILS, Ex-STRIKER Members Release “Eternalism” Video

Buckle up for a relentless journey into aggressive alt-rock as Edmonton's sonic titans Degenerator, unveils their latest creation, The Abyssal Throne. Led by Barrett Klesko (All Else Fails) on vocals, guitar, and bass, along with drummer Jonathan Webster (Pass of Era, ex-Striker), this highly anticipated debut release takes listeners on an exhilarating ride through stoner, sludge, grunge, and goth rock, pushing the boundaries of alternative music.

The first single is “Eternalism”, which Klesko comments on:

“Time slips away fast. Aggression and melody. Balance the darkness. This was the first song crafted for the album, and it captures the essence of the album, both musically and lyrically. I am exploring the conflict between being stuck in the past and living only in the now. It starts fast, hits hard, but carries a depth of melody and thought that goes beyond a standard set of 4/4 metal riffs and faux melancholia.”

Klesko describes the project as a journey to unleash the noise that was haunting his mind. He aimed to capture the essence of the old Smashing Pumpkins, with their distorted and fuzzy guitars, while infusing a touch of gothic darkness that adds a unique and appealing layer to their sound.

Both Klesko and Webster boast prolific careers in the international music community, contributing their talents to bands such as Striker, All Else Fails, The Order of Chaos, Tyler Dory Trio, and more. Together, they form a musical powerhouse that combines their expertise into an extraordinary sonic tapestry.

The Abyssal Throne is more than just an album; it's a testament to the unyielding creativity and dedication of two musicians driven by a shared passion for sonic exploration. It is recommended for fans of Baroness, Type O Negative and Alice In Chains.

The Abyssal Throne is due out November 24, 2023. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Eternalism”

“Finality”

“The Day That Never Comes”

“Darkness Prevails”

“Neurotonic”

“The Children Of The Night”

“Hiraeth”

“The Spiral”

“Heart Like A Hole”

“For Every Truth”

“A Way Out”

“Eternalism”: