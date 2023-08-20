EDU FALASCHI Releases “Tenochtitlán” Music Video Produced With AI & 3D By Disney / Lucasfilm Designer

Edu Falaschi has just released his new music video "Tenochtitlán," from the album Eldorado, representing the fusion of parallel universes through Artificial Intelligence, directed by Daniel Mazza and Yan Badachu, with a 3D Tenochtitlán film by Isaac Zuren, from Disney and Lucasfilm companies.

Imagine a stunning blend of modern times and the mysterious Aztec world in 1519, when Tenochtitlán was at the height of its grandeur. This groundbreaking music video not only provides an exceptional visual and auditory experience, but dives deep into history and imagination. The Spanish invasion of Mexico, captured in breathtaking details, comes to life through cutting-edge visual effects and meticulous 3D reconstructions.

The fusion of technology and creativity results in an epic narrative that transcends the bounds of time and space. The directors Daniel Mazza and Yan Badachu have crafted a visual masterpiece that will take viewers on an exciting journey, evoking a sense of wonder and respect for pre-Columbian Mesoamerican history and culture.

Eldorado will be released worldwide on the ONErpm platform on August 23, 2023 and in physical format on August 30, 2023 by King Records (Japan). “'Tenochtitlán' is a powerful, emotional and vigorous song where the combination of instrumentals, choirs, voice and melodies, choruses, lyrics, etc, perfectly represent the moment of arrival of the Spaniards led by Hernán Cortés to the Aztec capital and everything that this invasion represented for the native people in 1519,” explained Edu Falaschi.

Edu Falaschi enthusiastically comments on the release of “Tenochtitlán”: “I am extremely happy to be able to share this special moment with you. The single's art shows all the magnificence and beauty of the capital of the Aztec empire during the Post-Classic period of Mesoamerica, having as the central icon of the image, the leader Montezuma II, the last entirely independent ruler of the Aztec Empire. I'm very excited for everyone to know this new music and new phase of my career. In addition to real historical facts, the lyrics also describe important moments in the trilogy, which is a fiction and which began with the album Vera Cruz! I'm mainly talking about the dangerous alliances that threaten the safety of Jorge, the main character of the trilogy, and the fate of his mission in a prophecy against evil! Anyway, I hope everyone gets excited and has fun with this new release as much as we do!”

Mixing historical elements, fiction and cinematic mix, Eldorado travels through time and brings music with Latin influences, flamenco, Latin and Aztec music with unusual instruments. With vocalist Edu Falaschi in command, the band formed by Roberto Barros (guitar), Diogo Mafra (guitar), Raphael Dafras (bass), Aquiles Priester (drums) and Fábio Laguna (keyboard) shows why they are considered excellent musicians, but, at the same time, with an above average musical sensitivity, in addition to melodies that captivate at first. Eldorado is a concept album that is part of a trilogy and features 11 new tracks and guest appearances by vocalists José Andrëa (Mago De Oz) and Sara Curruchich (Maia), as well as guitarist Fabio Lima.

Tracklisting:

"Quetzalcoatl"

"Señores Del Mar (Wield The Sword)"

"Sacrifice"

"Empty Shell"

"Tenochtitlán"

"Eldorado"

"Q'equ'm"

"Reign Of Bones"

"Suddenly"

"Wings Of Light"

"In Sorrow"

For further details, visit Edu Falaschi on Facebook.