EINHERJER Release Live Version Of “Dragons Of The North”; Artwork Video Streaming

Norse metal legends, Einherjer, have revealed the third single from their upcoming live album, Norse And Dangerous (Live... From The Land Of Legends), out August 5 via Napalm Records.

“Dragons Of The North” stands as one of the band’s trademark songs. Originally released over 25 years ago on their debut album, Dragons Of The North (1996), it offers powerful, husky live vocals and heavy drum and guitar elements, marking another featured staple of the band.

Watch the artwork video for the live version of “Dragons Of The North”:

Einherjer have returned to unleash their fantastic, grim sound once more. Founded in 1993, the metal veterans have spent nearly 30 years making their mark on the Viking metal genre with eight studio albums and two EPs. This year, the band even reached another benchmark, earning a nomination for a Spellemann Award – the most important music prize in their home country of Norway.

Norse And Dangerous (Live... From The Land Of Legends) sets off with great opener “West Coast Groove” from their most recent studio album, North Star (2021). Next, “The Spirit Of A Thousand Years” showcases Einherjer’s technical songwriting sophistication with the finest guitar solos, while “The Blood & The Iron” offers bursting, intense energy and “Kill The Flame” lures with its characteristic riffage. But the band doesn’t stop with more recent songs. After visiting several other favorites, the band soon returns to days of yore with tracks like “Dragons Of The North” and “Ballad Of The Swords” from their 1996 debut full-length Dragons Of The North, before closing with turn-of-the-century banger “Ironbound” and classic tune “Far Far North”. The live contrast between their formative hits and more recent orchestrations clearly proves that the band has remained true to themselves throughout the decades, continually delivering an authentic sound.

Norse And Dangerous (Live... From The Land Of Legends) will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled Crystal Clear Sky Blue VInyl & Poster (strictly limited to 300 copies)

- Digital Full Length Live Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"West Coast Groove"

"The Spirit Of A Thousand Years"

"The Blood & The Iron"

"Kill The Flame"

"Nidstong"

"Stars"

"Mine Våpen Mine Ord"

"Nord & Ner"

"Spre Vingene"

"Ballad Of The Swords"

"Dragons Of The North"

"Ironbound"

"Far Far North"

“Far Far North” live video:

"West Coast Groove" live video:

Lineup:

Gerhard Storesund - Drums, Keyboards

Frode Glesnes - Vocals, Guitar & Bass

Ole Sønstabø - Lead Guitars

Tom Enge - Guitars, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Jørgen Freim)