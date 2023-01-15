EISREGEN Release New Single / Video "Herbstleiche"

German extreme metal outfit, Eisregen, released their new album, Grenzgänger, on January 13 via Massacre Records. The Thuringian masters of the macabre present themselves in absolute top shape on their 16th studio album Grenzgänger, and raise the extreme metal bar even higher with 17 new songs.

Check out the official video for "Herbstleiche" below.

Grenzgänger is available as a 2CD media book, limited edition box set with exclusive content as well as limited edition Gatefold double vinyl LP in six different colours (each limited to 250 units per colour).

Order the album here, and watch a music video for the title track below.

Tracklisting:

"Vorposten"

"Grenzgänger"

"In Einzelteilen"

"Fur Den Kaiser"

"Als Ich Noch Kinder Frass"

"Die Frau Im Turm"

"Vom Loch In Der Wand Club"

"Wiedergänger" (Album Edit)

"Auf Galgengrund"

"Kuhlkammer"

"Gegengift"

"Stirb Lächelnd 2023"

"Kadaverfruhling"

"Blutsommer"

"Herbstleiche"

"Wintersabbat"

"Rigor Mortis"

"Grenzgänger" video: