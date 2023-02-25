EKTOMORF Return To AFM Records; Cover Of NIRVANA Classic "Heart-Shaped Box" Released (Video)

AFM Records is proud to welcome back one of Europe’s leading neo thrash / groove metal acts: Ektomorf! The band, led by vocalist/guitarist Zoli Farkas, is a household name in Europe’s metal scene for two decades. Their relentless, uncompromising style and dedication are second to none. The band was originally signed with the label between 2008 and 2020.

Farkas: "I‘m very happy and excited to be back at AFM Records. We had 12 great years together and now so many cool things are coming up. Look forward to a new album later this year! We start with a single just in two days for you all, which will surprise everyone. Be prepared!"

AFM Records label manager Nils Wasko comments: "We’ve always enjoyed working with Zoli and his band. He’s one of the most driven and dedicated people in the business, and he always has a clear vision for his band. Seeing Ektomorf return to AFM now, after only a short intermezzo, is a leap of faith we’re delighted about."

Check out the band's cover of the Nirvana classic "Heart-Shaped Box" below, and stay tuned for updates.