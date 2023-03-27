ELDRITCH Introduce New Frontman ALEX JARUSSO

Progressive metal powerhouse, Eldritch, have a new frontman!

Says the band, "It's time to introduce the world to our new vocalist, Alex Jarusso! The search was long but we have finally found 'the right one' for starting a new Eldritch era. You will soon get to know him through the new music we're working on. Stay tuned!”

The acclaimed Italian prog metal masters are expected to release the new studio album - following the brilliant EOS (2021) – within the end of 2023. Stay tuned for updates.

Eldritch lineup:

Alex Jarusso - vocals

Eugene Simone - guitar

Rudj Ginanneschi - guitar

Oleg Smirnoff - keyboards

Dario Lastrucci - bass

Raffahell Dridge - drums

(Photo - Andrea Bazzichi)