ELDRITCH Introduce New Frontman ALEX JARUSSO
March 27, 2023, an hour ago
Progressive metal powerhouse, Eldritch, have a new frontman!
Says the band, "It's time to introduce the world to our new vocalist, Alex Jarusso! The search was long but we have finally found 'the right one' for starting a new Eldritch era. You will soon get to know him through the new music we're working on. Stay tuned!”
The acclaimed Italian prog metal masters are expected to release the new studio album - following the brilliant EOS (2021) – within the end of 2023. Stay tuned for updates.
Eldritch lineup:
Alex Jarusso - vocals
Eugene Simone - guitar
Rudj Ginanneschi - guitar
Oleg Smirnoff - keyboards
Dario Lastrucci - bass
Raffahell Dridge - drums
(Photo - Andrea Bazzichi)