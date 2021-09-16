ELDRITCH - Original Keyboardist OLEG SMIRNOFF Returns To The Fold; New Album Due In November

Progressive metal powerhouse Eldritch are gearing up to release their 12th studio album, EOS, on November 19th via Scarlet Records.

From Scarlet Records:

"Hard to believe, given the exquisite quality of the entire back catalogue, but this new and unique mixture of early progressive rock elements and modern metal sounds – with hints of AOR, thrash, classic and electronic music – is is the Eldritch all-time peak.

You can hear some early-era Genesis mixed with an aggressive, Swedish-like riffing; the vocal lines of frontman Terence Holler are quite original and combine influences picked from a large variety of styles, too.

The entire work has been produced by the mastermind, main songwriter and guitarist Eugene Simone. The band also welcomed back keyboard player Oleg Smirnoff after 20 years, as he was a key member of their acclaimed first three records in the '90s.

EOS is the goddess of the dawn in Greek mythology and the album sounds classic Eldritch and yet so contemporary. Call it a second youth or, much better, just great music written and performed by a very skilled and confident ensemble."

The tracklist is as follows:

"Dead Blossom" (intro)

"Failure of Faith"

"The Cry of a Nation"

"Circles"

"No Obscurity"

"Sunken Dreams"

"Fear Me"

"I Can’t Believe It"

"The Awful Closure"

"EOS"

"Runaway" (Bon Jovi cover)