ELDRITCH To Release Innervoid Album In November

Eldritch will release their new album, Innervoid, on November 17 via Scarlet Records.

Recorded and produced by Eugene Simone and Eldritch at ES Studio and Magnitudo Studio; mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni at Domination Studio; masterfully illustrated by Federico Mondelli; Innervoid will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Pre-order the CD here.

Eldritch are back with the talented new frontman Alex Jarusso, ready to broaden the sonic spectrum of the band and impress old & new fans.

Innervoid strikes hard with both relentless sonic aggression and a truly emotional charge: a perfect mix of devastating guitar riffs and rhythm section and melancholic melodic openings, with a certain dark mood.

The very interpersonal lyrics, in which the human soul is speaking freely, are perfectly in line with the complex and captivating music of the seasoned tech-prog metal merchants.

Innervoid tracklisting:

"Innervoid" (intro)

"Handful Of Sand (Right Or Wrong)"

"Born On Cold Ash"

"Elegy Of Lust"

"To The End"

"Wings Of Emptiness"

"From The Scars"

"Lost Days Of Winter"

"Black Bedlam"

"Forgotten Disciple"

Eldritch are:

Alex Jarusso - vocals

Eugene Simone - guitar

Rudj Ginanneschi - guitar

Oleg Smirnoff - keyboards

Dario Lastrucci - bass

Raffahell Dridge - drums