ELECTRIC BOYS Debut Music Video For New Single "When Life Treats You Funky"

Sweden's Electric Boys have released a video for "When Life Treats You Funky", the opening track of the band's new album, Grand Explosivos, to be released September 15 via Mighty Music. Watch the clip below.

Grand Explosivos will be released on, CD LP (gatefold 180gr black vinyl, and 180gr turquoise vinyl, limited to 500) and digital formats. Pre-orders are available here.

Trackisting:

"When Life Treats You Funky"

"Better Safe Than Sober"

"I’ve Got A Feelin’"

"And The Band Played On (Part 1)"

"Domestic Blitz"

"Karma’s Gonna Get You"

"Missed Her By A Minute"

"Learjet"

"Cozmic Jagger"

"The Great Believer"

"And The Band Played On (Part 2)"

Formed in Stockholm in 1988, Electric Boys is a band with roots in '70s groove rock and '60s pop and psychedelia. Their critically acclaimed debut album, Funk-O-Metal Carpet Ride, was produced by Bob Rock (Metallica, Bon Jovi, The Cult, Mötley Crüe) and spawned the self-produced Billboard Top 20 single, “All Lips ‘N’ Hips” that got them heavy rotation on MTV.

After extensive touring, the band entered legendary studio Abbey Road to record the follow-up, Groovus Maximus, which gave the band another Billboard Top 30 single with the song, “Mary In The Mystery World”. The third album, Freewheelin’, (also recorded in Abbey Road) peaked at #16 on the Official Swedish Album Chart before the band called it a day in 1994.

Guitarist and lead singer, Conny Bloom went solo until he, as well as bassist Andy Christell, joined the legendary Hanoi Rocks in 2005. In 2009 they began the process of reuniting the Electric Boys. They released the album, And Them Boys Done Swang, in 2011 and the critically acclaimed favorite, Starflight United, in 2014.

In 2018 the return to studio albums finally happened, with The Ghost Ward Diaries, a record that not only topped the charts in Sweden and Denmark, but also brought back the distinctive sound of Electric Boys to their countless fans and new listeners. Roughly three years after, Ups!de Down, written already under lockdown, repeated the success, but brought a broader array of songs. Now, Grand Explosivos promises a new dynamite-like collection of classic hard rock with the trademark Boys’ twist. A big priority release for Mighty Music.