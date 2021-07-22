ELECTRIC BOYS Premier "It's Not The End" Music Video
July 22, 2021, an hour ago
Electric Boys have released a music video for "It's Not The End", featured on their Ups!de Down album, released back in April. Watch the video below:
Ups!de Down is available in digital, LP (four different formats) and CD formats via Mighty Music. Order here.
Tracklist:
"Upside Down Theme"
"Super God"
"Tumblin' Dominoes"
"Never Again Your Slave"
"She Never Turns Around"
"Globestrutter"
"The Dudes & The Dancers"
"Twang 'Em & Kerrang 'Em"
"It's Not The End"
"Interstellafella"
"Tumblin' Dominoes" video:
"Super God" video:
(Photo - Sven Isaksson)