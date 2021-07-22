ELECTRIC BOYS Premier "It's Not The End" Music Video

Electric Boys have released a music video for "It's Not The End", featured on their Ups!de Down album, released back in April. Watch the video below:

Ups!de Down is available in digital, LP (four different formats) and CD formats via Mighty Music. Order here.

Tracklist:

"Upside Down Theme"

"Super God"

"Tumblin' Dominoes"

"Never Again Your Slave"

"She Never Turns Around"

"Globestrutter"

"The Dudes & The Dancers"

"Twang 'Em & Kerrang 'Em"

"It's Not The End"

"Interstellafella"

"Tumblin' Dominoes" video:

"Super God" video:

(Photo - Sven Isaksson)