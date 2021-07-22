ELECTRIC BOYS Premier "It's Not The End" Music Video

July 22, 2021, an hour ago

news hard rock electric boys

Electric Boys have released a music video for "It's Not The End", featured on their Ups!de Down album, released back in April. Watch the video below:

Ups!de Down is available in digital, LP (four different formats) and CD formats via Mighty Music. Order here.

Tracklist:

"Upside Down Theme"
"Super God"
"Tumblin' Dominoes"
"Never Again Your Slave"
"She Never Turns Around"
"Globestrutter"
"The Dudes & The Dancers"
"Twang 'Em & Kerrang 'Em"
"It's Not The End"
"Interstellafella"

"Tumblin' Dominoes" video:

"Super God" video:

(Photo - Sven Isaksson)




