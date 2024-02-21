ELECTRIC CALLBOY - A Roadie's Life On Tour: Basel, Switzerland (Vlog)

Tank The Tech, who has an increasingly popular music industry focused YouTube channel, has shared a new video from Electric Callboy's current European tour along with the following message:

"Basel, Switzerland was the last show before a mid-tour break, and everyone was in super high spirits for this one. Join me as I take you for a look behind the scenes that you normally don't get!"

Tour dates:

February

23 - Nürnberg, Germany - Arena (Sold Out)

24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle (Sold Out)

March

1 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle (Sold Out)

2 - Dresden, Germany - Messe (Sold Out)