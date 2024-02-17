ELECTRIC CALLBOY - A Roadie's Life On Tour: Innsbruck, Austria (Vlog)
February 17, 2024, 31 minutes ago
Tank The Tech, who has an increasingly popular music industry focused YouTube channel, has shared a new video from Electric Callboy's current European tour along with the following message:
"The tour continues on, and on this stop we are in Innsbruck, Austria for another wild show, and a lot of laughs and ridiculous moments throughout the day."
Tour dates:
February
23 - Nürnberg, Germany - Arena (Sold Out)
24 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle (Sold Out)
March
1 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle (Sold Out)
2 - Dresden, Germany - Messe (Sold Out)